Paid Expenses for Diaspora Kenyans Willing to Return for 3 months

Unlocking Opportunities: How IOM and the Ministries of Foreign Affairs Support Diaspora Kenyans with Paid Expenses to Return for 3 Months.

Are you a Kenyan living in the diaspora and longing to reconnect with your roots and contribute to the development of the country? Good news! The International Organization for Migration (IOM) and the Ministries of Foreign Affairs are offering a unique opportunity for diaspora Kenyans.

They will cover the expenses for a three-month stay in Kenya, allowing individuals to volunteer and participation in programs that will strengthen institutions in key socio-economic sectors of the Country.

Under the BRMM Programme, IOM is working with Ministries of Foreign Affairs and Diaspora Services/Departments to implement a Returned Qualified Nationals (RQN)/ Diaspora Engagement activity in Kenya.

The activity seeks to enable the voluntary participation of Kenyan Diaspora to strengthen institutions in key socio-economic sectors agreed with the governments, such as computer science, health, agriculture, engineering, and financial systems.

The objective of this activity is to identify, engage and deploy diaspora experts who are currently living and working abroad, and who are interested in returning and contributing to the development of their country of origin for up to three (3) months, namely, Ethiopia, Kenya, Somalia and Uganda.

The application is on a rolling basis, but they aim to place the first cohort in July or August 2024. Interested individuals are requested to provide a motivation letter including their availability, CV, and the contact information (email and phone number) of two professional references.

Eligibility:

Diaspora from Kenya, Ethiopia, Somalia or Uganda living and working abroad.

Professional experience in one of the below fields.

Interested in returning and contributing to the development of their country of origin for up to three (3) months.

Work in key socio-economic sectors such as education, health, agriculture, infrastructure, civil engineering, financial systems, and information technology. ​

The programme will provide:

Local support during your assignment

Financial assistance towards expenses during the assignment

Paid round-trip travel expenses

A basic insurance package

Apply directly here: Opportunities | iDiaspora

For Kenya:

Interested and eligible applicants can send a motivation letter, CV and contact information (email and phone number) of two professional references to the International Organization for Migration (IOM) at eh***********@io*.int until 25th July 2024

About the Author

Isaac Mbugua is a Senior Journalist and Digital News Writer at Diaspora Messenger News Media

