Ruto Hosts Catholic Bishops at State House to Find Solutions

President William Ruto on Friday hosted Kenyan Catholic bishops at State House, Nairobi, for what he said was a conversation to come up with solutions to the country’s problems.

The delegation of the clergy, President Ruto said in a post on X, was led by the Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops (KCCB) Chairman Archbishop Maurice Muhatia.

“We welcome the commitment by the Catholic Church to participate in a multi-sectoral engagement that seeks solutions to the issues facing our country. Through this collective approach, we will move Kenya forward,” he wrote.

This comes amid clamour from Kenyans online to delink politics and religion, with a prominent social media activist now launching a campaign to rid churches of politicians in a move dubbed ‘#CleanTheAltar.’

Mwabili Mwagodi, a hotel expert based in Mombasa, has kicked off the campaign which has seen him directly text or call church pastors and bishops and personally urge them to disinvite Kenyan politicians – including the President – from their functions.

Before the blitz, Mwagodi memorably traveled to Nyahururu from Mombasa in a bid to lead the Nyahururu Gen Zers in a protest against President Ruto.

As Ruto was addressing the faithful at the ACK Nyahururu Diocese Church in Nyahururu, Laikipia County, the venue of a consecration ceremony and enthronement of Rev. Maj. Samson Mburu Gachathi as the 3rd Bishop of ACK Nyahururu Diocese, Mwambili led youthful protesters in chanting anti-Finance Bill 2024 slogans outside the venue after being denied access to the church service.

Undeterred by the intimidating presence of the Anti-Terror Police Unit, Mwagodi charged on, leading the protesters in fervent chants, causing a commotion outside the venue and even seeing President Ruto flee the area hurriedly and without addressing the locals

Now, the hotelier-turned-activist has shifted his focus to online activism, gathering contacts belonging to various church leaders and directly warning them of entertaining politicians on their altars.

On Thursday night, he texted Reverend Simon Mutahi warning him of allowing First Lady Racheal Ruto on his altar, telling him, “I see you have invited Mrs. Rachel Ruto to your church for a fundraiser. First of all, the money is looted from the taxes I pay to this government of looters.”

“The message is to notify you that we are coming for the fundraiser. God bless you”.

Not too long after, Rev. Mutahi replied, “Good Evening Mwabili. Thank you for reaching out. Please note that the First Lady will not be attending the fundraiser. You are welcome to worship with us. Blessed night.”

