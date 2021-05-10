Fail Until You Succeed: The more You fail, the closer you get to the solution

When questioned on how it felt like failing ten thousand times, the light bulb inventor, Thomas Edison stated that he had not failed but found out ten thousand ways that could not work. What was perceived as failure by others came to him as different steps towards his success, until he got there. The more he failed, the closer he got to the solution.

It is not easy to be positive after failure, especially when you have given your best. It is difficult to be encouraged when you get disappointment instead of a reward for your hard work. Quitting may look like the easiest way out. Stagnation will also find its way in with genuine excuses of why you decided to just let go. There will surely be someone or something to blame for not making it, which is even worse than failure.

Instead of focusing on disappointment or failure, pick the lessons from it and keep aiming at the goal. Setbacks are sure to come, as evident in every success story. The key is to keep going on persistently, to fail until you succeed. Like Edison, we do not fail but only realize ways that won’t work.

Rise above failure, discouragement, and disappointment. Try again. No matter how hard winning looks like, forward ever. You and I can soar beyond the impossible if we believe, because Impossible is Nothing!

By Elizabeth Ekakoro Bore: Diaspora Messenger contributor

