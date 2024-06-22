In a gripping four-part documentary series, award-winning Israeli American filmmaker Dan Gordon provides an in-depth look at the tragic and momentous events that took place in Isreal on October 7, 2023.

Through powerful storytelling and exclusive interviews, Gordon sheds light on the horror, heroism, hatred, hysteria, history, and hope that emerged from this fateful day.

Firsthand Stories of Survival

In a harrowing display of unprovoked terrorism, the world was shaken to its core on October 7, 2023, when Hamas launched a devastating attack that inflicted widespread destruction and left countless lives forever changed.

The documentary delves into the shocking events of that fateful day, shedding light on the true face of terrorism and sharing the firsthand accounts of those who miraculously survived the onslaught.

As Gordon unveils the details of this horrific attack, the aim is to offer a deeper understanding of the impact it had on individuals, families, and communities.

Through the personal stories shared by survivors, we gain insight into the fear, resilience, and strength in the face of unimaginable adversity.

Prepare to be captivated by the heart-wrenching tales of survival, as ordinary people found themselves thrust into extraordinary circumstances.

Discover how they fought to stay alive, to protect their loved ones, and plans to rebuild their shattered lives in the aftermath of this act of terror. Watch it here on TBN- https://www.tbnplus.com/c/m/fQRKBlgc?play=1

VIDEO: October 7 Hamas Surprise Attack-Documentary Series