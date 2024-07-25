Embracing Humility: Murkomen’s Apology and Pledge to Improve

Youth Affairs, Creative Economy, and Sports Cabinet Secretary nominee Kipchumba Murkomen has apologized to Kenyans over his conduct while serving in the Roads and Transport docket.

Taking to X hours after President William Ruto nominated him as CS again, Murkomen regretted his past actions while asking for forgiveness, at the same time promising to do better with the second chance that he has now seemingly been given, subject to Parliament’s approval.

He admitted past mistakes following a recent condemnation from the public over his opulence and display of flashy lifestyles, committing to be a humble leader.

“The last two weeks have been moments of deep reflection. I would like to unreservedly apologise to every Kenyan who I may have offended through my words, my deeds and my conduct, including my lifestyle, in the last two years of my public service,” he stated.

“Subject to my approval by Parliament, I pledge to serve the people of Kenya diligently, with great humility and unwavering accountability.”

Murkomen similarly appreciated the President for the opportunity to serve in the Sports docket, where he now replaces the ousted Ababu Namwamba.

“Honoured and grateful to have been nominated by President Ruto, as the Cabinet Secretary for the Ministry of Youth Affairs, Creative Economy, and Sports,” Murkomen stated.

“Thank you, Mr. President, for this incredible opportunity to serve our great nation, Kenya.”

Before President Ruto fired his Cabinet early this month, Murkomen was a subject of controversy in the country after flaunting expensive attires in his wardrobe.

From a Ksh.900,000 watch to Ksh.80,000 shoe, a Ksh.50,000 belt and a Ksh.20,000 tie, the ex-CS said his attire worn at an interview with a local show amounted to an average of Ksh.1.1 million.

His remarks elicited debate from Kenyans grappling with the high cost of living amid the tough economic conditions, which resulted in calls by anti-government protesters to have the President fire his Cabinet.

He was called out over imported designer suits, Gucci shoes and the Hublot Classic Fusion Ceramic King Gold watch.

Read the Original Article on https://citizen.digital/

Embracing Humility: Murkomen’s Apology and Pledge to Improve