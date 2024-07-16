The Ford Foundation has denied claims of funding anarchy and chaos in Kenya as alleged by President William Ruto.

In a statement to newsrooms on Monday, July 15, the Foundation noted that they have a rich history of commitment to ensuring the independence of East Africa’s Institutions.

They cited their support for the Kenyan government, growing the education sector, and the support of the Civil society.

“We retain an ongoing commitment to supporting work in support of Kenya’s development and Kenya’s leadership on an African and global stage, exemplified by our support in the inaugural African Climate Summit held in 2023 in Nairobi and Kenya’s current leadership as c–chair of the Open Government Partnership,” part of the statement read.

- Advertisement -

Ford Foundation categorically stated that they had not funded any violent activities in the country against an institution or an individual.

“We do not fund or sponsor the recent protests against the finance bill and have a strictly non-partisan policy for all of our grantmaking,” the statement reads.

- Advertisement -

President William Ruto on Monday accused the Ford Foundation of sponsoring the recent anti-government protests in Kenya.

“Those who are behind the sponsoring of chaos in Kenya, shame on them because they are sponsoring violence against our democratic nation.

“I want to ask the people at the Ford Foundation, what do they gain from giving out money to cause violence?” Ruto questioned while in Nakuru County.

Ruto said that the government would ask the Ford Foundation to leave the country if they continue sponsoring the protests.

“We are going to call them out and we are going to tell them if they are not interested in democracy in Kenya. if they are going to sponsor violence and anarchy, we are going to tell them they either style up or they leave,” President Ruto added.

Read the Original Article on https://www.nairobileo.co.ke

Ford Foundation Denies Ruto’s Accusations of Funding Protests