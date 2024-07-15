Why Ruto is Linking Ford Foundation To Kenya’s Gen Z Protests

The Ford Foundation has been thrust into the centre of attention following President William Ruto’s allegations that the American non-governmental organisation has been ‘sponsoring’ violence during the anti-government protests.

Ruto on Monday told a market rally in Nakuru the foundation hired goons to cause mayhem during the youth-led nationwide protests which saw police shoot dead unarmed Kenyans and injure others, abductions, destruction of property and looting of businesses.

“I challenge the Ford Foundation to tell us the money they have been giving out towards violence, what is the benefit in that?” he posed.

“We are going to tell them if they are not interested in democracy in Kenya; if they are going to sponsor violence and anarchy, we are going to call them out and tell them they either style up or leave.”

Established in 1936 in the U.S. state of Michigan by the Ford Motor Company president Edsel Ford and two other executives, the Ford Foundation aimed to “receive and administer funds for scientific, educational and charitable purposes, all for the public welfare.”

It has grown to become one of the world’s top philanthropic with operations in 11 regions across Africa, Asia, Latin America, and North America.

With its headquarters in New York City, Ford Foundation is currently ranked the 11th wealthiest foundation globally with a $13.7 billion (Ksh.1.87 trillion) endowment, behind other notable names in philanthropy such as the Novo Nordisk Foundation, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Welcome Trust and the Mastercard Foundation.

The foundation has had operations in Kenya and the larger East Africa region for decades. Its Nairobi office was opened in 1963.

MULTI-MILLION-SHILLING GRANTS

On its website, the organisation says in East Africa, it supports “open civic space, civil society and public dialogue with the government” to ensure Kenyans, Ugandans and Tanzanians can contribute to shaping society.

“Through our civic engagement and government work, we invest in the threads that hold democracies together: basic freedoms, both in the digital domain and our daily lives; an autonomous civil society that can both hold government accountable and bring forth new ideas; and protections for social justice leaders speaking truth to power. We believe that we can end inequality by advancing these democratic values,” the foundation says.

Ford Foundation adds that it supports efforts to advance principles of open government and civil society organizations calling for greater transparency and accountability to prevent systemic corruption.

Prominently known for its grants, the Ford Foundation credits itself with having helped establish the University of Nairobi in 1963 and giving significant grants to universities in Eastern Africa “to invest in the region’s future.”

