From Kenya to Holywood: What Actress Katricia Kariuki Miss Most

From the African continent to the bright lights of Hollywood, Katricia Kariuki is a Kenyan-born actress with a Bachelor of Fine Art in Acting from the American Musical and Dramatic Academy. Her latest project, ‘Once Bitten’ is the story of Bonnie, played by Katricia, as she struggles to make ends meet in order to pay for her father’s medical treatments.

About Insider sat down with Katricia to discuss ‘Once Bitten’ and life in Los Angeles.

HELLO KATRICIA KARIUKI, WELCOME TO ABOUT INSIDER! WE ARE THILLED TO TALK WITH YOU TODAY. CAN YOU TELL US ABOUT THE PROJECT ONCE BITTEN?

Thank you for having me. The story follows my character Bonnie as she struggles to make ends meet in order to pay for her father’s medical treatments. She had a heart of gold but was dealt bad cards in life. She also wasn’t very discerning and was too trusting of the people around her, who took advantage of her. She starts selling drugs because her salary from the restaurant just isn’t enough. It also follows who she thought was her best friend, but who we soon find out had ulterior motives.

HOW DO YOU COMPARE TO THAT OF OUR CHARACTER?

I am like Bonnie in the sense that I love my family and friends deeply. I’ve had my fair share of burns but try to give people second chances. I’m different from Bonnie in that I watch the company I keep and have limitations on what I am willing to do for money. However, I sympathize with her, and understand how sometimes desperate times call for desperate measures.

- Advertisement -

DID YOU HAVE TO DO ANYTHNG SPECIAL TO PREPRE YOURSELF FOR THE ROLE?

I prepared for the role by pulling from my own personal experiences when it comes to having sick family members. I implemented Stanislavski’s magic if and really put myself in her shoes when it came to drug dealing and the desperate situation she was in. Some parts of the story were very physical and so my stage combat training definitely came in handy.

IT SOUNDS INCREDIBLE. FROM KENYA TO HOLLYWOOD CAN YOU TELL HOW YOU HAVE FOUND THAT TRANSITION?

Honestly speaking, the transition was difficult. When I first moved here, I didn’t know anyone. I also didn’t know any Kenyans who lived out here, so I had to figure out a way to assimilate to a new culture and environment and put myself out there. I thank God for the support of my family, they have really kept me grounded and encouraged.

- Advertisement -

As much as the transition was a challenge, I looked at it as an opportunity to really get to know myself outside of the person I was back home is Kenya. I’ve gotten to understand a whole different side of myself as a young woman, and I wouldn’t have been able to do that if I hadn’t step out in faith.

Right now, I’ve definitely found my footing, and I’m meeting a lot of new people through networking. Moving here has done a lot for me not just professionally, but mentally as well. It’s helped me conquer the anxiety I dealt with before and learn how to advocate for myself as a young black woman in the industry. It’s an opportunity that has definitely shaped who I am as an individual and artist.

WHAT ARE SOME OF YOUR FAVORITE THINGS TO DO IN LOS ANGELES?

I’ve gotten into the habit of hiking. Los Angeles is really beautiful and scenic, not to mention its great exercise, so whenever I’m able to I get out and hike. I also love going to the beaches here. It’s amazing how many different places Los Angeles has to offer, from mountains, to beaches to ski resorts, there’s something for everyone here.

ARE THERE ANY CREATURE COMFORTS YOU MISS FROM KENYA?

I miss the food in Kenya. The first thing I’m going to do when I visit Kenya will be to take a road trip to Naivasha, so that I can stop and buy nyamachoma (Barbeque) on the side of the road. I also miss the restaurants and the ambience of them. From the afro beats playing in the background to the warm customer service, nothing beats Kenyan hospitality.

WHAT’S COMING UP NEXT FOR YOU?

I recently signed to Citizen Skull management, which is very exciting, and I have a few new projects on go that I can share soon!

HOW CAN PEOPLE GET IN TOUCH WITH YOU?

Yes, please visit my IMDb @Katricia Kariuki and Instagram @__katricia__kariuki__

Read the Original Article on https://aboutinsider.com/

From Kenya to Holywood: What Actress Katricia Kariuki Miss Most