Full List of Kenya Paris Olympics Delegation: Total 161 Members.

With 8 days to go before the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris France, the National Olympic Committee NOCK alongside the Ministry of Sports has finally released a list of Kenya delegates set to travel to France for the games.

Kenya will be sending a total of 81 athletes, 43 coaches, 5 members of the Olympic committee, 26 members of the management team as well as three heads so the delegation totalling to 161 members.

According to the list, Sports PS Engineer Peter Tum will be the head of the delegation while Dan Wanyama will represent the National Assembly as the head of games oversight for the Parliamentary Committee on Sports and Culture where he is the chairman.

Meanwhile, Julius Murgor will represent the Senate on behalf of the Labour and Social Welfare Committee where he is the chairperson.

Shadrack Maluki will be team Kenya Ched de Mission and his role will include defining and delivering the game’s operational plan as well as attending chef de mission meetings at the Olympics. He will be deputised by Barnabas Korir.

Kenya will be represented in six different sports namely Athletics, Rugby, Fencing, Volleyball, Judo and Swimming with Athletics consisting of the highest number of Athletes.

According to NOCK President Paul Tergat, the final registration of the athletes and primary team officials was submitted to the International Olympic Committee and the Paris 2024 Olympic Games organising committee on Monday.

Tergat added that one of the biggest wins for the athletes this year is having the opportunity to train at Kenya’s Overseas training camp in the City of Miramas, South of France.

Kenya is the the most successful African nation at the Olympics, having won 113 medals with the majority of them coming from athletics.

This year’s games will see the likes of Faith Kipyegon and Eliud Kipchoge defend their titles in women’s 1500m and men’s Marathon where Kipchoge will be seeking to win his third Gold medal in a row.

Tergat moved to assure Kenyans that they are ready for the games and that they can look forward to an exciting month starting July 24th when the NationalRugby 7s team kick off their campaign.

The game’s official opening ceremony is on July 26.

