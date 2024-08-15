VIDEOS: Heroes Welcome For Kenya Olympics Team In Eldoret

The Kenyan Olympics Team brought Eldoret town to a standstill on Thursday, August 15, as they received a rapturous reception from the locals.

In photos and videos seen by Nairobileo.co.ke, hundreds of locals thronged roads in Eldoret to welcome the team, which had a stellar performance at the just-concluded Paris Olympic Games 2024.

The team landed at Eldoret International Airport early on Thursday morning and was received by several leaders, including Uasin Gishu Governor Jonathan Bii and Senator Jackson Mandago.

Boda boda riders carrying Kenyan flags then led the convoy as it snaked through the town to the Eldoret State Lodge.

President William Ruto is hosting the team at the State Lodge for breakfast in honour of their heroics in the Olympic Games.

“Landed safely at the Eldoret International Airport together with 2024 Paris Olympics medalists, ready for the grand reception to be held by H.E. the President in honour of our athletes at State Lodge, Eldoret,” Murkomen stated.

Among the notable athletes spotted in the convoy that made its way to the Eldoret State Lodge is four-time Olympic gold medalist Faith Kipyegon.

Kipyegon won her third straight Olympic gold medal in the 1500m race, becoming the first woman in history to win gold three times consecutively in the race.

Earlier, statues that were erected in Eldoret in honour of athletes were brought down after they elicited mixed reactions on social media.

Meanwhile, President Ruto is expected to elevate Eldoret to city status later on Thursday.

Read the original article on https://www.nairobileo.co.ke

