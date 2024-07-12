Kenya to Assist Family of Kenyan Man Who Drowned in Russia

Enock Odhiambo: Principal Secretary for Diaspora Affairs Roseline Njogu on Friday, July 12, revealed plans to intervene in a Kenyan who died in Russia.

Njogu was responding to an appeal by Kenyans after one Enock Odhiambo died by drowning in Moscow, Russia. The 20-year-old was studying on a scholarship before the incident occurred.

The family of the deceased was seeking assistance to repatriate the body back to Kenya for him to be laid to rest.

“Thank you for tagging us on this we’re on it. Pole sana to his family,” she stated.

Additionally, the State Department for Diaspora Affairs noted that it would engage with its Russian counterparts.

However, the official did not reveal any further details on ways to help the family of the deceased. The response was however lauded by Kenyans.

The family of Odhiambo had appealed to the public to raise Ksh1 million for the repatriation of his body to Kenya. Odhiambo died on July 5.

“It is our sincere wish to bring him back to Kenya to be laid to rest among his family and loved ones. Please send your contributions through the given details. Your help will be highly appreciated,” read part of the family’s appeal.

Odhiambo is among Kenyans who have passed away outside the country while pursuing further studies or working. Some of the victims have been abandoned in different countries with families appealing for help.

Some of the victims such as Stephen Munyakho are facing execution and the government earlier vowed to ensure he is saved. Others are facing deportation for various reasons.

Munyakho is executed in Saudi Arabia and his family is required to raise Ksh150 million as blood money after a court ruling on his involvement in a murder.

In the Diaspora Policy 2024, the government outlined ways to address challenges faced by Kenyans in the diaspora. The policy lists how to protect, engage, and empower Kenyans living in the diaspora.

“The Government of Kenya recognizes the potential benefits of facilitating the overseas employment of Kenyan citizens, harnessing opportunities for economic advancement, skills development, and international exposure,” reads part of the policy.

Read the Original Article on https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

