Kenyan police officer shot by suspected gangsters in Haiti

The Multinational Security Support Mission to Haiti has announced that a Kenyan police officer was shot by suspected gangsters in Haiti.

In a statement, MSS Force Commander Godfrey Otunge said the MSS team was patrolling along the National Hospital-APN Sea Port road on Tuesday, July 30 when they noticed suspected gangsters attacking and looting a truck.

“An MSS patrol team that was patrolling along the National Hospital-APN Sea Port road noticed a lorry that was being attacked and looted by suspected gangsters. They noticed that the gang had shot dead the driver as they looted the track that was loaded with bags of rice,” read the statement in part.

The MSS patrol team engaged the Haiti gangs after they started shooting at them and one Kenyan officer was injured during the incident.

According to Otunge, the Kenyan officer sustained a gunshot on the shoulder and was evacuated to Life Support Area (LSA) Hospital for treatment.

“One Kenyan Contingent sustained a gunshot injury on the shoulder in the process and was evacuated to Life Support Area (LSA) Hospital for management. He sustained an injury to the Left Acromioclavicular joint with soft tissue injuries,” Otunge stated.

The MSS Force Commander noted that the injured Kenyan police officer is upbeat and is in stable condition awaiting further medical attention.

Otunge further noted that the Haiti gangs escaped with serious life-threatening injuries disappearing into the tall buildings they were shooting from.

The incident comes a day after Haiti Prime Minister Garry Conille was attacked while visiting a hospital in Port-au-Prince.

The Haitian PM was however evacuated to safety by police officers. No deaths or injuries were reported from the incident.

