spot_img
Wednesday, July 31, 2024
spot_img
HomeKENYA DIASPORA NEWS
spot_img
KENYA DIASPORA NEWSNEWS

Kenyan police officer shot by suspected gangsters in Haiti

Diaspora Messenger
By Diaspora Messenger

Kenyan police officer shot by suspected gangsters in HaitiThe Multinational Security Support Mission to Haiti has announced that a Kenyan police officer was shot by suspected gangsters in Haiti.

In a statement, MSS Force Commander Godfrey Otunge said the MSS team was patrolling along the National Hospital-APN Sea Port road on Tuesday, July 30 when they noticed suspected gangsters attacking and looting a truck.

“An MSS patrol team that was patrolling along the National Hospital-APN Sea Port road noticed a lorry that was being attacked and looted by suspected gangsters. They noticed that the gang had shot dead the driver as they looted the track that was loaded with bags of rice,” read the statement in part.

The MSS patrol team engaged the Haiti gangs after they started shooting at them and one Kenyan officer was injured during the incident.

- Advertisement -

According to Otunge, the Kenyan officer sustained a gunshot on the shoulder and was evacuated to Life Support Area (LSA) Hospital for treatment.

“One Kenyan Contingent sustained a gunshot injury on the shoulder in the process and was evacuated to Life Support Area (LSA) Hospital for management. He sustained an injury to the Left Acromioclavicular joint with soft tissue injuries,” Otunge stated.

- Advertisement -

The MSS Force Commander noted that the injured Kenyan police officer is upbeat and is in stable condition awaiting further medical attention.

Otunge further noted that the Haiti gangs escaped with serious life-threatening injuries disappearing into the tall buildings they were shooting from.

The incident comes a day after Haiti Prime Minister Garry Conille was attacked while visiting a hospital in Port-au-Prince.

The Haitian PM was however evacuated to safety by police officers. No deaths or injuries were reported from the incident.

Read the Original Article on  https://www.nairobileo.co.ke

Kenyan police officer shot by suspected gangsters in Haiti

 

Previous article
Meru to America: The Inspiring Rise of Trailblazer Wilfred Mwiti
Diaspora Messenger
Diaspora Messengerhttps://diasporamessenger.com/

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

It is a long established fact that a reader will be distracted by the readable content of a page when looking at its layout.

Contact us: diasporamessenger@gmail.com

© 2024 Diaspora Messenger