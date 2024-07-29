Kenyan Woman Locked in a Room With No Food in Saudi Arabia

Kenya Government through the State Department for Diaspora Affairs has responded after a video of a Kenyan woman locked in a room in Saudi Arabia surfaced on social media.

In a statement on Saturday, July 27, the state department noted that it had picked up the matter and relevant divisions had been notified.

This came after an X user posted the video on his timeline, prompting the action by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

In the video, the woman was seen lying on the ground, appearing weak, and trying to utter words that could not be heard.

“She is in Saudi Arabia and she’s locked in a room; mistreated no food. She has been beaten. They were not able to take the phone away from her. She can’t talk,” X user Harry Kabuti posted.

Hallo Harry, we have picked up the matter. Concerned division notified. ^TM https://t.co/fQO8RrSSPL — State Department for Diaspora Affairs | Kenya (@Diaspora_KE) July 27, 2024

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs responded, “Hallo Harry, we have picked up the matter. Concerned division notified.”

This comes after Prime Cabinet Secretary and CS Foreign Affairs Musalia Mudavadi disclosed that 316 Kenyans had lost their lives while working in the Gulf States since 2002.

Appearing before the Senate on Wednesday, July 10, the Prime CS noted that 166 Kenyans had died in Saudi Arabia, 58 in Qatar, 51 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), 25 in Iraq, 10 in Bahrain, and six in Kuwait during the period.

He further intimated that 416,548 Kenyans were currently working in the Gulf region: 310,266 in Saudi Arabia, 66,025 in Qatar, 23,000 in the UAE, 8,000 in Bahrain, 5,392 in Oman, 3,515 in Kuwait, 200 in Iran and 150 in Iraq.

