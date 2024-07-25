Martha Karua Quits Raila’s Azimio Amidst Political Tensions

Martha Karua, leader of the NARC Kenya party, has announced her exit from the Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition.

This move comes amidst mounting political tensions and evolving alliances to quell rising governance pressure in the country.

Karua’s departure was made public through an official statement on her official social media handles.

In the notice, Karua stated, “Kindly take note that our stay in Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition is not tenable due to the prevailing political developments.”

“As NARC Kenya by way of this letter, we are giving notice to exit the Coalition as stipulated in the exit clause(s) in the Coalition Agreement. This notice is effective from the date of this letter.”

Notably, Karua was the presidential running mate for Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition led by opposition chief Raila Odinga.

Her later came in the backdrop of political turbulence within the Azimio la Umoja Coalition over a dalliance with the government they had discredited.

In the latest development, Raila’s henchmen were nominated into the cabinet by President William Ruto in his second batch of nominations.

A section of leaders have come out guns blazing over the move conflicting with the outcomes, saying that the nominations were not agreed upon in both the Orange Democratic Movement and Azimio la Umoja’s Parliamentary Group Meetings.

Some ODM Members of Parliament held a press briefing on Thursday, July 25, distancing themselves from the move by some leaders to work with the Kenya Kwanza administration.

The party leader has given the conflict a wide berth, failing to confirm whether he held talks with his political nemesis or whether he was aware of the nominations they termed surprising.

The confusion and the political heat seem to have angered, Martha Karua who is a stickler for constitutionalism and a key champion of integrity.

