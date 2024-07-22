The Director of Communications at State House Gerald Bitok tied the knot in a colourful traditional ceremony (Koito).

Bitok wedded his girlfriend, Mercy on Saturday at a ceremony held in Bomet County.

The dowry ceremony, which spotted hundreds of guests was attended by high-level dignitaries from the public and private sector as well.

First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto was in attendance and awarded the newlyweds, a painting for their home.

At the green-themed wedding, the groom, groomsmen, and some guests wore African regalia to complement the style.

However, the couple donned two different outfits for the day, with the bride changing from a gold dress to a navy blue dress that matched Bitok’s blue outfit.

The tasteful decor matched the wedding’s color scheme, creating an inviting experience for the guests.

Meanwhile, Bitok thanked the guests for celebrating the union with his family and friends.

“To friends and family who showed up on our big day, we are grateful. Our hearts are full. God bless,” he remarked.

Bitok has been the Director of Communications at State House after being tapped to advise on communications strategy.

Prior to working at State House, Bitok’s career extended to Project Management, Project Planning, Strategic Planning within the media industry and the private sector.

He was however mostly known for hosting a politics and current affairs podcast that grew from strength to strength before he eventually took up the State House job.

As far as the bride goes, little is known about Mercy who seems to maintain a low profile

State House official Gerald Bitok’s Green-themed colourful wedding