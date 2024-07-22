spot_img
Tuesday, July 23, 2024
spot_img
HomeEDITORIAL / OTHER NEWS
spot_img
EDITORIAL / OTHER NEWSNEWS

State House official Gerald Bitok’s Green-themed colourful wedding

Diaspora Messenger
By Diaspora Messenger
State House official Gerald Bitok's Green-themed colourful wedding
State House official Gerald Bitok’s Green-themed colourful wedding: PHOTO/COURTESY-GERALD BITOK

The Director of Communications at State House Gerald Bitok tied the knot in a colourful traditional ceremony (Koito).

Bitok wedded his girlfriend, Mercy on Saturday at a ceremony held in Bomet County.

The dowry ceremony, which spotted hundreds of guests was attended by high-level dignitaries from the public and private sector as well.

First Lady Mama Rachel Ruto was in attendance and awarded the newlyweds, a painting for their home.

- Advertisement -

At the green-themed wedding, the groom, groomsmen, and some guests wore African regalia to complement the style.

However, the couple donned two different outfits for the day, with the bride changing from a gold dress to a navy blue dress that matched Bitok’s blue outfit.

- Advertisement -

The tasteful decor matched the wedding’s color scheme, creating an inviting experience for the guests.

State House official Gerald Bitok's Green-themed colourful wedding
PHOTO/COURTESY-GERALD BITOK

Meanwhile, Bitok thanked the guests for celebrating the union with his family and friends.

“To friends and family who showed up on our big day, we are grateful. Our hearts are full. God bless,” he remarked.

Bitok has been the  Director of Communications at State House after being tapped to advise on communications strategy.

Prior to working at State House, Bitok’s career extended to Project Management, Project Planning, Strategic Planning within the media industry and the private sector.

He was however mostly known for hosting a politics and current affairs podcast that grew from strength to strength before he eventually took up the State House job.

PHOTO/COURTESY-GERALD BITOK

As far as the bride goes, little is known about Mercy who seems to maintain a low profile

BY HELLEN NJOROGE

Read the Original Article on  https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

PHOTO/COURTESY-GERALD BITOK

State House official Gerald Bitok’s Green-themed colourful wedding

Previous article
Protesting Youth Storm Boniface Mwangi’s Offices-We want Peace
Next article
Revealed: Parliament suffered 94 million in damages during Demos
Diaspora Messenger
Diaspora Messengerhttps://diasporamessenger.com/

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img

Latest Articles

Load more

It is a long established fact that a reader will be distracted by the readable content of a page when looking at its layout.

Contact us: diasporamessenger@gmail.com

© 2024 Diaspora Messenger