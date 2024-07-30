UDA MP Attacked After Apologising Over Finance Bill Bribe Claim

Juja MP George Koimburi experienced a torrid time in Parliament on Tuesday, July 30 while apologising for his earlier remarks where he alleged that MPs had been bribed to vote in favour of passing the Finance Bill, 2024.

The MP pleaded with his colleagues to forgive him after he alleged that those who voted ‘YES’ were bribed Ksh2 million.

“I stand to ask the honourable members to forgive me Forgive me, I will never repeat it please forgive me,” he stated.

The MP, while apologising on the floor of the house, claimed that he made the remarks at the church service after being overwhelmed by a hostile crowd at the height of the charged Gen Z movement.

He further explained that his words were based on ‘hearsay’ that the MPs who voted ‘YES’ in the second reading of the bill were bribed Ksh2 million.

However, his apology did not go as planned as some MPs attacked him for being careless with his words which the majority of the lawmakers argued caused a lot of harm to them.

Led by Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah the legislators called out Koimburi for his utterances. In particular, Ichung’wah accused Koimburi of staging an act and accused him of lying in church.

Ichung’wah complained that the MP exacerbated the anger of Kenyans who were already livid over the passage of the Finance Bill.

South Mugirango MP Silvanus Osoro argued that Koimburi’s apology was not sincere arguing that Koimburi did not understand the impact of his words.

He lamented that some MPs lost valuables in the hands of protestors who were irked by the bribery claims. The National Assembly Majority Whip revealed that he was booed during a church service with congregants allegedly chanting ‘two million’.

“I think one of the things that fueled what happened here on the 25th was that statement. I want people to understand the magnitude of the effect of those words. He should apologise to the whole nation so that I can forgive him,” added Anne Wamuratha, Kiambu Woman Representative.

After the apology was made, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula announced that the MP was forgiven but warned other members against uttering false information when cornered.

This came a few hours after Juja constituents gave the MP 10 10-day ultimatum to provide information on his role and achievements since taking office almost two years ago.

“May I request that this information be and is hereby availed to us through our email provided not later than 10 days of receipt of this letter to enable our further action,” read a public petition filed by Gichohi Waweru, a private citizen on behalf of a section of Juja residents.

