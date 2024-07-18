Finance Bill 2024 Withdrawal: SRC Freezes Salary Review For All

The Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) on Thursday, July 18, froze salary review for all other public officers for the Financial Year 2024/2025.

SRC announced that this was due to financial constraints that had resulted after President William Ruto declined to sign the Finance Bill, 2024, into law.

“The Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) has deferred the implementation of the salary review for all other public officers in the financial year 2024/2025 until further notice, contingent upon the availability of funding,” a statement from SRC read in part.

“This decision is informed by there being no allocated budget for the implementation of the advised remuneration and benefits for all other public officers for the financial year 2024/2025, which was to take effect in July 2024.”

- Advertisement -

Following the financial difficulties facing the country, SRC announced that it had initiated dialogue with the National Treasury so as to ensure the fiscal sustainability of the public compensation bill.

Additionally, SRC announced that no additional funding would be provided for the implementation of the job evaluation results in the 2024/25 financial year.

- Advertisement -

“Annual salary notch adjustments in existing salary structures, as advised by SRC, will continue to be applied within budget allocation,” SRC directed further.

In a blow to teachers and healthcare workers who recently signed Collective Bargaining Agreements with the government, SRC announced that the CBAs would be impacted by the deferred implementation of salary review.

As such, public service institutions with CBAs were advised to engage the respective trade unions regarding the decision by SRC and its subsequent impact.

On when a salary review would be conducted, SRC told public officers, “We will continue to monitor the situation and consider a review subject to availability of funding, as shall be advised accordingly by the National Treasury.”

The freezing of salary review for public officers happened two weeks after SRC froze the upward salary review of all State officers.

According to SRC, this was necessitated by taking into account the current realities of the economy, a reduced budget and existing contractual commitments, to ensure affordability and fiscal sustainability of the public wage bill.

Read the Original Article on https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

Finance Bill 2024 Withdrawal: SRC Freezes Salary Review For All