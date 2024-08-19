19 Kenyan Students Win Scholarships for Further Studies in China

Nineteen Kenyan students have been awarded Chinese government scholarships to pursue further studies in China in a move seeking to deepen educational ties between Kenya and China.

The scholarships were awarded during a farewell reception held at the Chinese Embassy in Nairobi, attended by government officials, students, and representatives from both countries.

Dr. Beatrice Muganda Inyangala, the Principal Secretary of the State Department for Higher Education and Research, highlighted the significance of the scholarships in her address. “Winning the scholarship means that you have triumphed in a highly competitive but deeply satisfying process and emerged the best,” she told the students.

Dr. Inyangala expressed her gratitude to the Chinese government for their continued support, noting that such international partnerships are vital in providing educational opportunities to Kenyan students.

Zhang Zhizhong, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Chinese Embassy in Kenya, echoed these sentiments stating: “We hope that the scholarship awardees are not only witnesses and beneficiaries, but will also be contributors and promoters for the progress of China-Kenya and China-Africa friendship.”

Zhang also encouraged the students to embrace the opportunity to study in China and to contribute to the strengthening of bilateral relations between the two countries.

This year, a total of 65 Kenyan students, including 46 already studying in China and 19 fresh scholarship recipients, have benefited from the Chinese government’s educational program.

Zhang underscored the importance of this connection, particularly in the context of the upcoming 2024 Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC) Summit in Beijing. He expressed hope that these students would play a key role in advancing modernization and building a high-level China-Africa community with a shared future.

The event also served as a platform to celebrate the “China-Africa Cooperation in My Eyes” essay competition, organized by the Kenya-China Alumni Association. Zhang Zhizhong praised the competition for offering valuable perspectives and suggestions on China-Africa cooperation.

As the students prepare to embark on their academic journey, both Dr. Inyangala and Zhang Zhizhong urged them to make the most of their time in China. “Be bold and express your Kenyan identity gallantly and proudly,” Dr. Inyangala advised, while Zhang encouraged them to explore the deep and enduring friendship between China and Kenya.

