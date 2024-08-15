A Proud Moment: Father Embraces His Son Relocating to the US

At the bustling Jomo Kenyatta International Airport, Solomon Njuguna, a proud and a happy father, escorted his son, Daniel Wanyeki, embarking on an extraordinary academic adventure, thanks to The International Scholars Program.

Daniel Wanyeki is on his way to the United States, where he will be pursuing a Master of Science in Industrial Engineering at the prestigious University of Louisville.

Solomon’s gratitude towards The International Scholars Program is palpable. “If it were not for this program, my son would not have had the opportunity to go to the US,” he remarked, his voice filled with both relief and pride.

The journey to this moment began when Daniel’s friend mentioned the program to him. Intrigued and hopeful, father and son embarked on thorough online research to verify the legitimacy of the program.

The process, according to Solomon, was smooth and straightforward. This seamless experience has left Solomon highly impressed, and he wholeheartedly recommends the program to other parents who are keen on seeing their children study abroad.

As Daniel prepared to board his flight, Solomon’s emotions were a mix of pride, hope, and a touch of wistfulness. He took a moment to impart some fatherly advice, urging his son to be a good ambassador not just for the program but also for Kenya.

The future is bright for Daniel Wanyeki, but Solomon’s dreams do not end with his eldest son’s departure. He hopes that his other children will follow in Daniel’s footsteps, seizing similar opportunities and making their own marks on the world stage.

