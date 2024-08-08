Empowering Excellence: MP Muhia Backs Scholars Heading to US

Hon. Wanjiku Muhia, MP for Kipipiri Constituency, graced the International Scholars Program luncheon event, held in celebration of the beneficiaries preparing to relocate to the United States for their master’s studies this fall.
Hon. Muhia has been a steadfast supporter of the program, personally encouraging and assisting several of the beneficiaries now realizing their dreams of studying abroad.
During the event, Hon. Muhia highlighted the achievements of students from her own constituency, whom she had mentored and supported throughout their journey.
She urged any students who might still have doubts about the program to take inspiration from the success stories of those she has guided, many of whom have already relocated to the U.S. and are thriving.
In her address, Hon. Muhia also appealed to various sectors within the government and the private sector to lend their support to the International Scholars Program.
Looking ahead, Hon. Muhia expressed her excitement about the program’s future, noting its recent rebranding to the International Scholars Program as a positive step toward accommodating students from beyond Kenya’s borders.
Hon. Muhia encouraged those relocating to the United States to work hard and excel in their studies, reminding them of the importance of giving back to their home country.
This inspiring story is brought to you by The International Scholars Program (ISP), an award-winning education financing scheme dedicated to helping exceptional graduate students achieve their dreams of studying in the US or Canada, regardless of financial background.
