Family of Kenyan Man Shot Dead in Colorado seeks Funeral Funds

The family of a Kenyan who was killed in Denver, Colorado, is seeking funds to help with funeral expenses.

According to an article on a local publication in Colorado, the Denver Gazette, Nelson Munene Kimathi, died of multiple gunshot wounds after a “startled resident shot and killed a man who was intruding in their apartment”, according to the Denver Police Department.

The incident happened on July 21.

In a call for funds, Kimathi’s kin, identified as Paul Arithi, put a post on Gofundme on Friday last week, in a bid to raise $30,000 to cater for funeral expenses.

The funds raised as of Saturday were $4,195.

According to the Denver Gazette, Kimathi, 27, was shot at an apartment complex close to the University of Denver.

In a eulogy on a local website, Kimathi’s family described him as “an obedient, fun-loving, adventurous, jovial, kind and sensitive soul”.

The eulogy continued, “He loved the outdoors, travel, hanging out with friends, colleagues and family.”

The statement went on to say that the family is trying to come to terms with the circumstances surrounding Kimathi’s death and are “liaising and working with local leadership and the legal community as we figure out a way forward.”

Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

Here is how to help – https://www.gofundme.com/f/assist-in-nelson-munene-kimathis-final-farewell

By Patrick Muchui

Read the Original Article on https://www.citizen.digital/

