Gachagua claims ex-NIS official trailed and shot by hired assassins

The DP said people who were keen to intimidate him trailed the officer and shot him. The bullet missed the head and hit him on the shoulder.

“So that they can sell me fear, as that officer was leaving his home in Kileleshwa, someone on a motorbike shot at him but the bullet missed his head and landed on his shoulder. He visited a Nairobi Hospital for one week where the bullet was removed,” Gachagua said.

Gachagua said the assassin has never been arrested.

The DP has claimed that some state entities, particularly the NIS and DCI are being used to fight and intimidate him.

In the same interview, he further alleged that his phone calls and those of his close associates were being intercepted.

“Every person who I have been calling, our phone conversations are tapped and recorded and then they would ask them what they wanted from me, and I am the Deputy President,” he further claimed.

The DP has before accused NIS Director Noordin Hajji of complacency and providing misleading information to President William Ruto, especially during the countrywide protests against the unpopular Finance Bill 2024.

Gachagua told Hajji to resign from his position for failing to appropriately advise the president on the trajectory the country was taking.