Kenya NYS Recruits To Be Trained On How To Use Firearms

President William Ruto has ordered the National Youth Service (NYS) recruits to be trained on how to handle firearms.

Speaking on Monday, August 26 during the NYS pass-out parade in Gilgil, Nakuru County, the President directed Public Service Cabinet Secretary Justin Muturi to work with the Ministries of Defence and Interior to ensure the NYS paramilitary training includes a basic course in firearms.

President Ruto noted that the move would ensure the NYS officers are ready to protect the country when the need arises.

“The minister responsible for National Youth Service who is here with me should in consultation with the Ministry of Defence and Ministry of Interior further the initiative to make sure that the paramilitary training that these young men and women go through will include a basic course in firearms to make sure that they stand ready to protect the country when the need arises,” said President Ruto.

At the same time, Ruto announced that NYS will supervise the cohort of young people who will be recruited under the Climate Works Mtaani initiative.

He pointed out that the initiative will bring more young people into the space of greening the country and managing environmental sustainability.

President Ruto also directed CS Muturi to work with CSs Aden Duale, Soipan Tuya and Alice Wahome to provide leadership in the initiative.

“I am instructing the minister responsible for NYS to work with ministers responsible for environment, housing and defence for them to provide leadership under this initiative as we focus on growing 15 billion trees as our response to matters of climate change,” Ruto added.

