Kenyans lured to fake jobs in Thailand, then trafficked to Myanmar

The Kenya Embassy in Bangkok has raised the alarm over a disturbing rise in Kenyans being lured into fake job opportunities in Thailand, only to end up trafficked into Myanmar.

The latest warnings paint a grim picture of a growing human trafficking network that has ensnared unsuspecting Kenyans, many of whom have been coerced into becoming part of the criminal enterprise themselves.

The Embassy, through a strongly worded statement on X (formerly Twitter), expressed its frustration over the continuing trend of Kenyans falling victim to human traffickers in Myanmar and Lao PDR. It noted that many of these victims, realising too late that they had been duped, turn to the Embassy for help, often after having been smuggled across borders under false pretences.

Roseline Njogu, the Principal Secretary of the State Department for Diaspora Affairs, confirmed the seriousness of the situation to Kenyans.co.ke, revealing that Kenya’s Ambassador to Thailand, Lindsay Kiptiness Kimwole, has been receiving threats from traffickers demanding as much as Ksh400,000 for the release of the trafficked Kenyans.

“These scams target educated Kenyans—teachers, IT professionals—lured by promises of jobs in translation or information technology,” Njogu explained. However, once they reach Thailand, the victims find themselves smuggled into Myanmar and forced into criminal activities, including cryptocurrency scams, she asserted.

The harrowing experiences of those rescued paint a bleak picture of life under the traffickers’ control. Survivors have recounted stories of torture, including electrocution, starvation, and constant threats to their lives.

At the moment, the Embassy is searching for three missing Kenyans believed to be trapped in Myanmar.

Since the first reports of Kenyans being trafficked to Myanmar and Lao PDR emerged in 2022, the Embassy in Bangkok has rescued over 140 Kenyans and other Africans, repatriating them to their home countries.

The traffickers, some of whom are Kenyans, have been cashing in on the desperation of their victims, charging them up to Ksh300,000 for visas and air tickets under the guise of securing legitimate employment.

“The traffickers often invalidate the return portion of the air tickets once the victims arrive in Thailand, leaving them stranded. Hotel reservations are fake, and many end up destitute, sleeping on the streets of Bangkok,” the Embassy reported.

The problem extends beyond job scams. The Embassy has also flagged a rise in human trafficking for prostitution. Young girls from Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda are being trafficked by East African agents and auctioned online to the highest bidder.

In one tragic case, a Kenyan woman recently died in her room in Bangkok, reportedly from a blood clot noted the Embassy. However, PS Njogu offered more details on the death, revealing that the woman died after complications that followed alleged organ harvesting.

The Embassy has renewed its warning to the Kenyan public, urging them to exercise extreme caution when applying for jobs in Thailand or neighbouring countries. “Before considering any job offers abroad, especially in Thailand, Myanmar, Lao PDR, or Cambodia, reach out to the Embassy. We will conduct due diligence and advise accordingly,” the statement read.

While the Kenyan government remains committed to helping its citizens secure legitimate employment abroad, PS Njogu emphasised that the ultimate responsibility lies with the individuals.

“Kenyans have the right to freedom of movement. The government cannot handcuff them to stop them from travelling. What we are asking is for Kenyans to exercise caution and consult us if they find opportunities abroad.

By Samuel Mwanawanjuguna

Read the original article on https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

