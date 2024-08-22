Kenyans rejoice as Bahrain banned from poaching Kenyan Athletes

Kenyans have a reason to celebrate after the World Athletics Council imposed a decisive ban on Bahrain from recruiting athletes until 2027.

This comes in the wake of Winfred Mutile Yavi‘s triumph at the Paris Olympics, which ignited a national outcry over the ongoing trend of Kenyan athletes switching allegiances to other countries.

The Council’s ruling announced on Thursday, August 22, is the result of a thorough investigation by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) Board, which uncovered historical breaches of World Athletics Anti-Doping Rules by the Bahrain Athletics Association (BAA).

The sanctions are far-reaching, with Bahrain barred from applying for any transfers of allegiance or recruiting foreign athletes for the next four years.

- Advertisement -

Bahrain, often accused of “buying” athletic talent from poorer nations, particularly Kenya, will now be forced to focus on nurturing its home-grown athletes.

As part of the agreement, Bahrain will establish and fund a talent academy aimed at developing local talent, a move that many hope will curb the country’s previous reliance on foreign athletes.

- Advertisement -

This ruling effectively means that Bahrain’s controversial strategy of naturalising athletes—often from Kenya—has been halted in its tracks.

The ban includes restrictions on Bahrain’s participation in major events, limiting the number of athletes they can send to the Paris 2024 Olympics and the Tokyo 2025 World Championships to just 10. Additionally, Bahrain will not participate in any other World Athletics Series events for 12 months starting June 2024.

Kenya has long been a magnet for athletes worldwide, drawn to its high-altitude training camps and the country’s storied history in long-distance running.

However, Bahrain’s approach has differed significantly, relying on the lure of financial incentives and educational opportunities to entice Kenyan athletes to switch their allegiance.

The World Athletics Council’s decision marks a turning point in the ongoing debate over the ethics of nationality transfers in sports. In a press statement, the Council emphasised Bahrain’s cooperation throughout the investigation, noting that the BAA admitted to the charges and agreed to the imposed sanctions.

Bahrain’s commitment to reform includes spending up to $7.3 million over the next four years to address the doping and integrity risks within its athletics programme.

The country has also agreed to implement a strategic plan, developed in consultation with the AIU, to transform its athletics federation and manage integrity matters effectively.

Additionally, Bahrain will establish a fully funded, independent national anti-doping organisation, compliant with World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) standards, to be operational until at least the end of 2026.

This ban is seen as a victory for Kenya, which has seen many of its athletes compete for other nations, particularly Bahrain, in recent years.

The trend was glaringly evident at the Rio Olympics, where over 30 Kenyan-born athletes represented other countries, with Bahrain and Turkey benefiting the most.

The Paris Olympics was no exception, with two former Kenyans—Winfred Yavi of Bahrain and Norah Jeruto of Kazakhstan—lining up alongside Kenyan runners Faith Cherotich and Beatrice Chepkoech in the women’s 3,000m steeplechase final.

Yavi clinched the gold, outpacing her former compatriots, while Uganda’s Peruth Chemutai took silver, and Kenya’s Cherotich settled for bronze.

Bahrain’s ban, coupled with their acceptance of responsibility, signals a significant shift in the landscape of international athletics.

For Kenya, it is a moment of vindication, offering hope that the country’s athletic talent will remain within its borders, bolstering national pride, and ensuring that future victories are celebrated as truly Kenyan achievements.

Read the Original article on https://www.kenyans.co.ke/

Kenyans rejoice as Bahrain banned from poaching Kenyan Athletes