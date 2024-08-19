Kenyan born and Gold medalist Winfred Yavi meets King of Bahrain

Kenyan born and 2024 Paris Olympic Gold medalist Winfred Yavi was thrilled to meet the King of Bahrain, Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa after her impresive performance.

Yavi, the reigning world champion, cemented her place as one of the greatest steeplechasers in the world after clocking an Olympic record time of 8:52.76 to win the women’s race at the just-concluded Paris Olympic Games. The time she clocked was also the third fastest time in history.

Defending champion Peruth Chemutai and Kenya’s Faith Cherotich finished second and third in respective times of 8:53.34 and 8:55.15.

Following her dominant display at the Stade de France, Yavi has received a lot of praise, with the latest coming from the King. She shared a photo on her X handle, expressing her joy after meeting the King and extending a hand of gratitude to him for his unwavering support.

“It was an honor to showcase our Olympic Games experiences and medal to His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa. We are deeply grateful for His Majesty’s continued support. 🦋 Keep moving. #YAVI,” Yavi said.

The Kenyan-born Bahraini has had a slow start to her season, finishing ninth at the Prefontaine Classic, the Diamond League Meeting in Eugene, Oregon.

The 24-year-old then competed in the 5000m at the 2024 Meeting International d’Athlétisme de la Province de Liège where she finished second. She announced her comeback with a commanding win at the Diamond League Meeting in Paris before dominating at the Olympic Games.

She was off to a great start in her Olympic campaign, winning her respective heat in a time of 9:15.11 before throwing down the gauntlet in the final.

