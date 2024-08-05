Empowering African Dreams: Kenya’s ISP Rolls Out in Zimbabwe

At this year’s annual luncheon of the International Scholars Program (formerly known as The KENYA Airlift Program), Ignatius Munengwa, a proud native of Zimbabwe, took the stage to share his excitement and pride in partnering with visionary founder Bob Mwiti to bring the transformative initiative to his homeland.

Ignatius, inspired by the profound impact the program has had on Kenyan students, announced that Zimbabwe will be the first country beyond Kenya to join this groundbreaking educational movement.

As the program continues to open doors for talented individuals to pursue higher education in the United States, Ignatius expressed his determination to replicate the program’s success in Zimbabwe.

“Bob’s dedication to turning things around in Kenya has not only provided life-changing opportunities for countless individuals but has also sparked hope and ambition in entire communities,” Ignatius noted.

Ignatius, who is leading the program’s expansion into Zimbabwe, spoke passionately about his commitment to creating a similar initiative in his country. “I am determined to replicate this program in Zimbabwe,” he stated.

The expansion of the International Scholars Program into Zimbabwe marks a significant milestone in the program’s mission to empower students across Africa. The future looks bright for Zimbabwean students eager to pursue their dreams on the global stage.

