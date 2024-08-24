Moses Kuria Slams DP Gachagua in the Presence of William Ruto

Former Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria who was on Friday appointed as a senior advisor in the Council of Economic Advisors on Saturday took a swipe at Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua following the latter’s remarks, where he expressed his every intention to unite Mt. Kenya.

Kuria while addressing delegates during Wycliffe Oparanya’s homecoming ceremony accused the deputy president of perpetrating division for selfish political gains.

According to the former CS, Gachagua’s sentiments will sow division and isolate Mt. Kenya from the rest of the country. This he said, will stray the country even further from its national unity agenda.

“I want to tell my people of Mt Kenya, let no one deceive you that we can isolate ourselves. There is beauty and sweetness in bringing all Kenyans together,” Moses Kuria stated.

“I want to ask our leaders not to mislead their people. I have seen a lot of leaders attempting to misdirect Kenyans, I will not be lured into such politics.”

Moses Kuria went ahead to ask Azimio leader Raila Odinga for forgiveness for the scathing remarks he made against him during the campaign period.

