Revealed: Moses Kuria Retreat to Private Life after Losing CS Job

Former Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria has disclosed that he’s retreating to a private life after he missed out on the new broad-based cabinet.

Speaking during an interview with Citizen TV on Monday night, August 13, Kuria stated that it was his last appearance in an interview but affirmed that he would give voice to constitutional reforms.

“I want to lead a private life. I consider this interview to be my exit interview. This is my last interview. Even as I retreat to my private life, one of the things I will give my voice and energy to is the reform of this Constitution,” Kuria remarked.

Reflecting on his life after he was dismissed from the cabinet, the former CS intimated that he received a lot of trolls and that at some point, someone offered him a job as a mortuary attendant.

“Somebody sent me a message on my phone offering me a job as a mortuary attendant. It’s harsh, it’s terrible. It is not easy,” Kuria stated.

At the same time, he noted that his phone had gone silent and he was almost taking it for repair because he was not receiving calls.

“Other than this show from morning to evening, I have just been minding my business. The calls have dried up. Twice I have had the temptation of taking the phone to the technician. Reason? No calls,” the former CS explained.

Kuria, however, said that he is a busy person and has been writing a book since January 2024 and hopes to launch it later in the year.

He also added that he had received invitations to international forums to speak about global issues.

“I am a very busy person; I am doing my private things, and I am writing my book. I started writing my book in January and hope to launch it by December. I have a lot of invitations even before to speak in international forums and events about global issues. I am not short of things to do. Once I finish that maybe I can consider the job offered by that guy who was trolling me to be a mortuary attendant,” Kuria stated.

