President Ruto has appointed Moses Kuria as a senior advisor in his Council of Economic Advisors.

In a statement of Friday, August 23, State House Chief of Staff and Head of Public Service Felix Koskei announced President Ruto has appointed former Public Service Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria as a senior advisor in his Council of Economic Advisors.

“To bolster implementation of the BETA Plan by the Broad Based Government, the Head of State and Government has caused the appointment of Hon. Moses Kiarie Kuria, Hsc as a Senior Advisor in his Council of Economic Advisors,” read the statement in part.

Koskei also announced that President Ruto has appointed former ICT CS Eliud Owalo as the Deputy Chief of Staff, Performance and Delivery Management.

- Advertisement -

“To support the Executive Office of the President in delivering its mandate, His Excellency the President has, with the approval of the Public Service Commission (PSC), appointed Mr. Eliud Owalo, EGH as the Deputy Chief of Staff, Performance & Delivery Management,” Koskei added.

In the ministerial level appointment Owalo will among other roles, be responsible for effective and efficient implementation, monitoring and evaluation of priority projects and initiatives of the Kenya Kwanza administration in line with the BETA Plan.

- Advertisement -

Further, the office is charged with overseeing performance of Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies in service delivery

Similarly President Ruto appointed Dennis Itumbi as the Head of Creative Economy and Special Projects in the Executive Office of the President.

According to Koskei, Itumbi’s appointment will go into fostering the Ruto administration’s zeal of innovation and growth towards a robust yet novel sector in the economic sphere.

Read the Original article on https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

Ruto Appoints Moses Kuria, Itumbi, Owalo To Plum Gov’t Jobs