Olympic Gold Medalist Beatrice Chebet promoted to Corporal Rank

Beatrice Chebet, Kenya’s new athletic sensation, has ascended to the rank of Corporal within the National Police Service following her stellar performance at the Paris 2024 Olympics, where she bagged two gold medals.

The promotion, announced by Acting Inspector General of Police Gilbert Masengeli, is a recognition of Chebet’s outstanding achievements and her embodiment of discipline, perseverance, and self-belief.

Chebet’s triumph in Paris marked a historic moment for Kenya as she became the first Kenyan woman to win an Olympic gold in the women’s 10,000m.

Her victory in the 25-lap race, clocking an impressive 30:43.25, was a testament to her relentless dedication and months of rigorous training. The 5000m race saw her further cement her legacy, crossing the finish line in 14:28.56 to claim her second gold.

“It wasn’t an easy journey,” Chebet reflected, attributing her success to a strong support system of coaches, family, and friends. “You must believe in yourself and persevere. Hard work, discipline, and the right support make all the difference.”

The National Police Service, in a tweet on Wednesday, confirmed that Chebet and fellow Olympian Abraham Kibiwot, who secured a bronze medal in the men’s 3000m steeplechase, were both promoted to Corporal.

The honours were bestowed at a ceremony at Jogoo House, Nairobi, where Masengeli lauded the athletes for their exemplary discipline and commitment to their sport.

“These officers have not only made us proud but have also demonstrated what dedication and hard work can achieve,” Masengeli said. He urged all athletes to steer clear of malpractices such as doping, emphasizing that integrity in sports is paramount.

The recognition of Chebet and Kibiwot is part of a broader effort by the National Police Service to foster sports within its ranks.

Deputy Inspector General of Police, Eliud Lagat, highlighted the success of NPS athletes as a clear indication of the Service’s commitment to promoting sports. He commended the athletes, their technical teams, and the broader support network that has made such success possible.

Kenya’s Paris Olympics campaign saw the nation finish 17th in the global standings, leading Africa with a total of 11 medals—four golds, two silvers, and five bronzes.

Notably, four of these medals were won by NPS officers, a fact that underscores the integral role of the police service in nurturing athletic talent.

The accolades extended beyond Chebet, with reigning 800m world champion Mary Moraa returning to Kenya with a bronze medal in the 800m final.

Moraa, who clocked 1:57.42, expressed pride in her achievement, finishing behind Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson and Ethiopia’s Tsige Duguma.

The triumphant return of Chebet, Moraa, and other Team Kenya athletes was marked by a warm reception at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport.

A government delegation led by Sports Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and Principal Secretary Peter Tum welcomed the athletes back, celebrating their remarkable performances on the world stage.

Murkomen announced that President William Ruto would host the athletes in Eldoret, underscoring the nation’s pride in their accomplishments. “We are very happy as a country and as a ministry to receive them back for a job well done,” Murkomen remarked.

