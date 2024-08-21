Reprieve for Mwangaza: High Court Suspends Her Impeachment

The High Court has suspended the decision by the Senate to impeach Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza.

In a ruling on Wednesday, August 21, at Milimani Law Courts, Justice Bahati Mwamuye restrained Senate Speaker Amason Kingi from gazetting the impeachment.

This is after Mwangaza filed an appeal challenging her removal from office on Wednesday.

“I am satisfied that the application raises constitutional, legal, and factual issues that meet the threshold that warrants immediate intervention by this court by way of the issuance of ex parte interim conservatory orders.

“Pending the inter partes hearing and determination of the Application dated 21/08/2024, a conservatory order be and is hereby issued staying the furtherance or the implementation of the Resolution of the Senate removing the Governor of Meru County, Hon. Kawira Mwangaza, from Office by way of impeachment,” Justice Mwamuye ruled.

The judge also issued an interim order prohibiting the declaration of a vacancy in the Office of the Governor of Meru County.

He ordered the Speaker of the Senate to file a response by August 28. The matter will be mentioned on September 17, 2024.

Mwangaza was impeached by the Senate on Tuesday, August 20, on grounds of gross violation of the constitution, misconduct, and abuse of office.

“The Senate has tonight voted to uphold the decision of the County Assembly of Meru to remove from office by way of impeachment, the Governor of Meru County, Kawira Mwangaza,” Senate Speaker Amason Kingi announced.

