Ruto Signs Bill Reducing Gov’t Expenditure by Ksh145 Billion

This comes after the withdrawal of the Finance Bill 2024 which caused a revenue shortfall of approximately Kshs.344 billion, prompting the need to realign planned expenditures to the revised fiscal framework.

Key highlights in the Bill include major reductions in recurrent and development expenditures.

The Bill proposes reductions to recurrent and development expenditures for all arms of government, constitutional commissions and independent offices.

The total reduction for the National Government is Kshs.145 billion which consists of Kshs.40 billion for recurrent expenditure and Kshs.105 billion for development expenditure.

“Out of the total Kshs.145.7 billion reductions, the reductions for the Executive is Kshs.139 billion drawn from various Ministries,” reads part of the Bill.

The Bill also proposes a reduction of Kshs.3.7 Billion for Parliament and Kshs.2.1 Billion for the Judiciary.

State House and the Deputy President got an expenditure reduction of Kshs.6 billion, Ksh.7 billion for the National Treasury, Ksh.6.9 billion for various development projects under medical services and Ksh.17.3 billion for road projects and transport sector projects.

Key beneficiaries are pension payments amounting to Kshs.23.8 billion, and the National Government Constituency Development Fund will get Kshs.13.5 billion.

The Agriculture sector will get approximately Kshs.20 billion to support farmers in enhancing production and productivity.