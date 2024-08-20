The main suspect behind the Kware killings in Nairobi, Collins Jumaisi, has escaped from the Gigiri Police Station.

Jumaisi escaped police custody together with 12 other suspects on Tuesday morning, August 20. Police officials in Nairobi County have confirmed.

The suspects broke through the cells by cutting through a wire mesh, before climbing the perimeter wall of the station to escape.

Jumaisi has been on remand pending arraignment after he was arrested on July 15 in Kayole area, Nairobi.

- Advertisement -

The suspect confessed to killing 42 women, among them his wife, who was the first victim of the macabre killings.

“The suspect confessed to have lured, killed, and disposed of 42 female bodies at the dumping site all murdered between 2022 and as recent as Thursday, July 11, 2024. The suspect alleged that his first victim was his wife who he strangled to death before disposing her body at the site,” DCI director Mohamed Amin announced on July 15.

- Advertisement -

After the arrest, the suspect led the detectives to his rented house in Kware, Mukuru Kwa Njenga meters away from the crime scene where the bodies and body parts had been recovered.

“Upon the arrest of the suspect, he led our officers to his single-room rented house in Kware which is located about 100 metres from the crime scene. We conducted a quick search in the house, which led to the recovery of 24 Airtel SIM card holders with new SIM cards, eight smartphones, one laptop, one hard drive, two flash drives, one memory card and one machete believed to be used in dismembering the victims,” Amin added.

However, while appearing in court, through his lawyer, Jumaisi said he was tortured by the police and forced to confess to the killings.

Read the original article on https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

Shocking Details: Kware Murders Suspect Collins Jumaisi Escapes