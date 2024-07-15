Suspected Kware serial killer arrested, confesses to 42 murders

Amin said that Khalusha intimated that his first victim was his wife whom he strangled to death, and dismembered before dumping her remains in the dumpsite.

“Upon interrogation, the suspect confessed to have lured, killed and disposed 42 female bodies at the dumpsite all murdered between 2022 and as recent of July 11, 2024,” noted Amin.

“The suspect alleged that his first victim was his wife Imelda Judith Khalenya whom he strangled to death before dismembering her body and disposing it at the same site. From the interrogation, all his victims have been murdered in the same style.”

Amin added that Khalusha was apprehended in the wee hours of Monday morning in Kayole after officers from the DCI and the National Police Service (NPS) conducted a joint operation.

“He was arrested outside a club where he had gone to watch the Euro 2024 football finals,” said Amin.

“His arrest followed thorough forensic analysis of a mobile phone belonging to one of the victims identified as Josephine Owino where some mobile money transactions were made when she went missing.”

Shortly after his arrest, he led officers to his single-room house in Kware ares, about 100 metres from the dumpsite, where several crucial items were recovered upon search.

“A search led to the recovery of 24 Airtel SIM card holders, 8 smartphones, 1 laptop, 1 hard drive, 2 flash drives, 1 machete believed to be used to dismember the victims, 12 nylon sacks similar to the ones used in stiffing the bodies, 1 pair of industrial rubber gloves, 6 ID cards for men and 2 for women,” said Amin.

Other items included: “1 pink female handbag, 2 female panties, 5 rolls of cannabis, 4 huge clear sellotapes some of which recovered at the scene, 1 reflector jacket, 2 title deeds, 2 notebooks and assorted documents.”

The suspect’s house and dumping site will remain active crime scenes as police officers continue probing the incident.

“From the look of things it is crystalizing that we are dealing with a psychopathic serial killer who has no respect for human life,” Amin noted.

As of Monday morning, a total of 9 bodies have been recovered from the dumpsite awaiting postmortem set to commence today at the Nairobi Funeral Home, formerly City Mortuary.