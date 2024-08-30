Your Labour Is Not In Vain In The Lord: Finding Value in Hard Work

LABOR DAY in the United States is a time to give recognition to all those who have labored long and hard to provide us with the many nice things that we enjoy today. These things cover the entire gamut of our lives from the necessities of food, clothing and shelter to the luxuries like enjoying a picnic with our friends and family.

I am personally very grateful for all the nice things that our ancestors worked so hard to provide for us. But where has all this hard labor really gotten us? Our country is still filled with people who are torn with anger and cruelty, hurt and heartache, division and strife, fear and anxiety, and the list goes on.

Something is missing . . . But what? There are many types of labor. What makes our labor vain or valuable? The Apostle Paul gives us the answer, “Therefore, my beloved brethren, be steadfast, unmovable, always abounding in the work of the Lord, forasmuch as you know that your labor is not in vain in the Lord.” 1 Corinthians 15:58

Vain labors are everywhere! People often look back over their lives with regret at the fruit of their labor. They start out with so much potential and yet it all seems to be for naught: such a tragic waste of precious lives.

What constitutes vain labors? Vain labors have no eternal significance. They are null and void, without true meaning or purpose. Thus, even though they might give us momentary satisfaction, they are of no lasting value. They cannot truly fulfill, satisfy or gratify us.

What is the source of your labor? The source of our labor determines the worth of our labor. If our labor originates with the Lord and is done in and through the Lord, then we will have true fulfillment. But if not, then it is all in vain, with nothing to show for our futile labors except regrets and heart aches.

There are many vain labors. Tragically, many people’s labors are in vain! Perhaps this is why so many people say they hate their jobs. However, the job is not the real problem; it is how you go about it. There may well be things you don’t like about your job, that’s normal. But everything in life is doable and bearable.

Are your labors fleshly efforts or Divine activity? If your labor stems from your fleshly human efforts, not even the best job in the world could satisfy you. But if your labor is derived from the Lord, then you can find fulfillment in any job, no matter how menial the task may be. Although it will still be described as your labor, it will no longer be a labor of your own making. When your labor is derived from the Lord and is accomplished by the Lord (as He works in and through your humanity), then it is never, ever in vain!

Conclusion: Do you want your labors to be valuable both now and for all eternity? If so, you must yield yourself completely to the Lord Jesus Christ and allow Him to do His good and perfect work through you. When you do, the Almighty God will become the Source of your labor . . . and nothing is too hard for Him!

The Lord will enable you and equip you for whatever comes your way. As a result, your labor will originate with the Lord and will also glorify the Lord. Then you will be able to say with the Apostle Paul, “I can do all things through Christ, who strengthens me” (Philippians 4:13). You will enjoy true fulfillment and contentment in everything you do. Now that makes it all worthwhile!

Have a great Labor Day and God bless the USA,

By Lewis & Lue Gregory

sourceministries.net

