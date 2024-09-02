Breaking Barriers: From Visa Denials to Empowering Scholars

Bob Mwiti, the founder of the International Scholars Program (ISP), recently sat down with Oga Obinna on the popular Obinna Live Show. During the engaging interview, Bob provided a comprehensive overview of the program, its mission, and his personal journey from Kenya to the United States.

Bob began by explaining the core mission of ISP, which is to empower ambitious students to pursue their dreams of studying masters in the US, regardless of their financial background.

He detailed how the program guides students through the entire process—from the initial application to the eventual relocation to the US to pursue a master’s degree.

Bob emphasized that the rebranding to ISP from The KENYA Airlift Program reflects the program’s broader, more inclusive vision of reaching students from other countries beyond Kenya.

One of the standout aspects of ISP is its financial support system. Bob explained how the program collaborates with partners to fund students’ education in the US, making it possible for them to achieve their academic goals without the burden of overwhelming financial constraints.

In a candid moment, Bob shared his personal story, revealing that growing up, he never imagined going to America. His journey took a dramatic turn after facing four visa denials, a challenging period that tested his resolve.

Despite these setbacks, Bob finally obtained his visa and moved to the US in 2009, where he pursued his master’s degree at Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP).

After completing his studies, Bob secured a job as a systems analyst, marking the beginning of his successful career in the US. Bob also discussed his transition from an F1 student visa to permanent residency in the US, a journey that many students aspire to but often find daunting.

