Charles Mwangi Send Off: Son of Zack & Naomi Kabuga of Puyallup

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Charles Mwangi Kabûga, beloved son of Zack and Naomi Kabûga of Puyallup, WA, and formerly of Germantown, Maryland. Charles unexpectedly departed from us on September 25th at St. Peter’s Providence Hospital in Lacey, WA.

He leaves behind his loving wife, Esmeralda Mwangi; his devoted parents; his brother, Nes Ngatia Mwangi; his sister-in-law; and a cherished nephew.

To honor his memory, Prayers will be held daily at 6 PM at the residence of Zack and Naomi. For those unable to attend in person, a Zoom link will be provided.

Location: 15420 81st Avenue Ct E, Puyallup, WA 98375

In this difficult time, any financial assistance would be deeply appreciated. While we gratefully accept contributions through both Zelle and CashApp, we kindly ask that Zelle be used as the preferred method of support. We thank you in advance for your generous contributions.

Zelle: Naomi Mwangi: 301-793-6327 Kelsey Ngethe: 240-593-5734

CashApp: Naomi: $Nes2002 Kelsey: $KelseyNgethe

The Lord gives and the Lord takes away; blessed be His glorious name.”

Rev 21:4 “He will wipe away every tear from their eyes, and death shall be no more, neither shall there be mourning, nor crying, nor pain anymore, for the former things have passed away.”

