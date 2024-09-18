Grace Kinyatha, a proud beneficiary of The International Scholars Program (ISP), is about to begin her transformative journey at the University of Kentucky, where she will earn a Master’s degree in Finance. Her successful visa acquisition in June 2024 marks a significant milestone in her academic aspirations.

Joined in October 2023, Kinyatha has experienced a seamless transition through The International Scholars Program. The dedicated team has provided invaluable support throughout her journey, from technical assistance to career guidance and school applications. Kinyatha’s decision to pursue a Master of Science in Finance aligns perfectly with her undergraduate degree and her passion for the field.

Expressing her gratitude for ISP, Kinyatha highlights the program’s invaluable contribution to her academic goals. She emphasizes that the program has made the process of studying abroad significantly easier by offering comprehensive support in various areas, including school applications, flight bookings, funding applications, and research on universities.

Kinyatha’s journey is a testament to The International Scholars Program’s success in empowering students like her to achieve their dreams. Her participation in the ISP luncheon earlier this year served as an inspiration to other aspiring students, showcasing the program’s transformative impact.

As Grace Kinyatha prepares to embark on her academic adventure in the United States, her story serves as a beacon of hope for countless individuals who aspire to further their education abroad. The program’s commitment to providing opportunities and support to students like Kinyatha is a testament to its mission of fostering global excellence.

From Nakuru to Kentucky: Grace Kinyatha’s Academic Ascent

