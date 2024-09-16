German Embassy Deny Claims Of Suspending Schengen Visa

The German Embassy in Nairobi has dismissed social media reports that the authorities in Germany have suspended the Schengen Visa.

In a statement on Monday, September 16, the Embassy said Germany has only introduced temporary border controls to address irregular entries in the nation.

The Embassy noted that travelers with a Schengen Visa will continue to enjoy free movement in Germany.

“In accordance with European Union law Germany has introduced temporary border controls to address rising numbers of irregular entries into Germany. Germany remains committed to the integrity of the Schengen area. Travelers to Germany with a Schengen Visa continue to enjoy free movement,” the Embassy stated.

This comes after social media reports claimed that Germany was suspending the Schengen visa due to Security concerns from illegal immigrants after increased cases of violence.

The reports which have since been flagged as fake alleged that Turks, Middle Easterners, and Africans would not be allowed into Germany even if they had a visa.

The clarification comes days after Kenya and Germany signed an agreement on labour, talent, and mobility during President William Ruto’s visit to Germany.

According to State House, the agreement provides a framework for cooperation and information exchange on labour mobility, apprenticeships, student training, labour market needs and employment.

“The two governments also resolved to work together to ensure fair and ethical recruitment practices, provide labour market information and cooperate in providing consular services for skilled workers, students and apprentices,” a statement by State House read in part.

Through the agreement, Kenyans will have the opportunity to move to Germany to work for various companies with ease.

The agreement also provides for a framework on the welfare of Kenyans who go and work in Germany.

Read the Original article on https://www.nairobileo.co.ke/

