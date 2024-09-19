Impact of Crumbling Foundations on Society: Marriage, Family, Jobs

THE WORD: “If the foundations be destroyed, what can the righteous do? The Lord is in His holy temple, the Lord’s throne is in Heaven . . . .” Psalm 11:3-4

THE POINT: We live in a time when foundations are being destroyed all around us. The foundations of marriage, family, job, retirement, economy, government, and even the world itself are crumbling. What’s a person to do? What hope is there for God’s people? The foundations of this old world are being destroyed, but there is one foundation that will never be destroyed.

That foundation is the one that existed before the foundation of the world—Jesus Christ the solid rock. The only sure foundation is Jesus Christ the Lord! Jesus compared the foundations of this world to sand. He pointed out that when your life is built upon the shifting sand of this old world, it is sure to collapse under pressure.

However, Christ compared Himself to a solid rock that can never be shaken, no matter how bad things get. Christ is the one foundation that will never crumble. He will never let you down. Now that’s a firm foundation!

THE APPLICATION: So what can you do as the foundations of your world begin to crumble? Remember, no matter what happens, God is still on His throne. So what does that mean? God’s throne is in the Heavenly realm, far beyond the reach of this temporal world. Thus, God is above and beyond His creation, and in no way affected by what happens in this world. God is eternal—everlasting, whereas the world is temporal—perishing. God is the sovereign ruler of His Universe. Therefore, He is in complete control at all times.

The real question is, “What foundation have you built your life upon?” If you have built your life upon the Lord Jesus Christ, then you are established on the firm foundation; you are in safe keeping regardless of what happens in the world. Psalm 11 begins with these words, “In the Lord put I my trust.” It is one thing to trust the Lord Jesus Christ to come into your life, but quite another thing to entrust your life to Him as your life. Putting your trust in the Lord means relying upon Christ to be your life. This involves giving your life to Christ so that He can live His life through you. You must live in total and continuous dependency upon Him.

Once you have put your trust in the Lord Jesus Christ, then that settles it! Christ has become the sure foundation upon which you live. Therefore, He is in complete control of your life, and He will get you through whatever comes your way. Things may get worse, and you might go through the fire, but He will go through it with you. Regardless of what happens, you will remain safe and secure in Him. And that’s eternal security!

THE PRAYER: “Dear God, all of the human foundations are crumbling. There is nothing in this world upon which to depend. What hope is there for me? I know that You are the Almighty God—unbreakable and unshakeable. Therefore, I will build my life upon You. Thank You, Lord Jesus, for being my firm foundation! Cause me to live in total dependency upon You, so that I might remain steadfast and unmovable at all times.”

By Dr. Lewis Gregory/https://www.sourceministries.net/go/

