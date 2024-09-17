Impossible, Himpossible: Discovering God’s Power to Overcome

THE WORD: “Behold, I am the Lord, the God of all flesh: is there anything too hard for me?” . . . “Ah, Lord God! Behold, You have made the Heavens and the Earth by Your great power and stretched out arm, and there is nothing too hard for You.” Jeremiah 32:27, 17

THE POINT: We all have limitations. It’s just part of being human. To be sure, God has blessed us with some remarkable talents and abilities. As commendable as our achievements might be, we can only do so much. In the final analysis, we are all flawed and we’ve all failed. Some of us may have a difficult time admitting this, but it’s true nonetheless.

One of the most frustrating things in life is facing our failures. Another source of irritation is encountering situations that are beyond us. At such times, we find ourselves at an impasse due to our limited natural resources and human abilities. We struggle, we strive, we lie and we connive. But all to no avail!

This can be quite overwhelming, if not downright demoralizing. What’s even worse is there’s nothing we can do about it. Yet, oh how we’ve all tried. But neither money, possessions, power, prestige, hobbies or habits can bring lasting fulfillment. Thus, we feel very helpless, and rightly so . . . because we are!

THE APPLICATION: But God is not helpless, He’s the Almighty! God created everything, and that includes you. The Lord God Almighty is bigger than you and all your problems. Furthermore, God can do anything; so nothing is too hard for Him! Therefore, you can rest assured that the God of all creation can certainly take care of you and yours.

On your own, you might be able to survive, even grin and bear it, but that is not life. That’s merely existing—going through the motions. You may have achieved success by the world’s standard, but that is not living. You certainly won’t have the inner peace, joy, contentment and fulfillment that you need. There is only one person who has ever truly lived life. That person is Jesus Christ, who is THE Life. He lived life perfectly, fully and completely. His Life is abundant: thriving, overcoming, and always rejoicing. The Lord Jesus Christ is the strong one; He is the Almighty.

You must accept your human limitations. Admit that you are weak—totally powerless and completely helpless to live life. Acknowledge that Christ is the Source of all strength, power and ability. You can rejoice in the fact that upon receiving Christ, the one who is Almighty comes to indwell you. So, that makes you strong in the Lord! Therefore, trust the Lord to equip and empower you to live life. He’s the Almighty and He will do it!

THE PRAYER: “Father God, there are times when I get so frustrated. I admit that life is too hard for me. But you are the Lord God Almighty, and nothing is too hard for you. So, I give up my futile efforts and trust you to take care of me. Since I have received you, you are now the strength of my life. Thank you for enabling me to live life—even through the hard times!”

By Dr. Lewis Gregory/https://www.sourceministries.net/go/

Impossible, Himpossible: Discovering God’s Power to Overcome

