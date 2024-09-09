Pastor Peter Osano and Dr. Anne Osano of Lifesource Church of All Nations invites to to a Free Health & Wellness Fair in College Park, Maryland on Saturday September 14 2024.

This exciting event is the perfect opportunity for individuals of all ages to explore a variety of health and wellness resources, all in one convenient location. Whether you’re interested in learning about the latest fitness trends, sampling nutritious food options, or discovering about self-care, the Health & Wellness Fair has something for everyone.

Engage with knowledgeable experts who will guide you towards your wellness goals, providing education, support, and inspiration along the way. Dr. Laban Tsuma will be helping with any Medical question.

The fair offers a comprehensive approach to health, focusing on physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

Discover innovative ways to improve your lifestyle, boost your energy levels, and enhance your overall quality of life.

Come to the Free Health & Wellness Fair in College Park, Maryland, and take a step towards unlocking your full potential.

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to connect with like-minded individuals, gain valuable insights, and build a foundation for a healthier, happier you.

Address: 8800 48th Ave, Collage Park Maryland.

Time: 11. 00 AM to 4.00 PM

Invitation to Free Health and Wellness fair in Collage Park Maryland