Kevin Getobai wins UN Global Compact 2024 SDG Pioneer Award

The founder of Ololo Farm and Lodge, Kevin Getobai, has been awarded the 2024 SDG pioneer title by the United Nations Global Compact.

Getobai was honored during the UN General Assembly’s Leaders Summit, becoming the third recipient of the prestigious award from Kenya since its inception in 2019.

He received recognition in the Africa Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) category for his innovative contributions to sustainable agriculture, focusing on transformative farming practices that address pressing issues of food security and environmental sustainability.

He has also pioneered methods to convert waste into valuable organic manure and protein for livestock through Black Soldier Flies (BSF) in organic waste composting, aligning with global ambitions to achieve net-zero emissions by 2030.

The SDG Pioneers program celebrates individuals worldwide who excel in advancing the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) through the implementation of the UN Global Compact’s Ten Principles, which cover human rights, environmental protection, labor standards, and anti-corruption.

CEO and Executive Director of the UN Global Compact, Sandra Ojiambo lauded the SDG pioneers for demonstrating that business can be a force for good through innovative approaches.

The Executive Director of Global Compact Network Kenya, Judy Njino, commended Getobai’s achievement and his role in showcasing Kenya’s commitment to sustainable development, setting a benchmark for responsible business practices.

The 2024 SDG Pioneer winners were selected from a diverse pool of nominees across various regions, including Western Europe, North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Oceania.

Read the Original article on https://www.kbc.co.ke

