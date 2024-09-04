Ruto meets African Presidents in China, Seeks Support for Raila

Campaigns for Raila’s African Union Chairmanship bid are in top gear as President William Ruto seeks endorsement from African Presidents while in China.

The Head of State, who was accompanied to China by Raila Odinga former Prime Minister, held talks with at least six presidents including those of Rwanda, Chad, Guinea-Bissau, Mali, Zambia, Togo and Zambia.

They are Faure Gnassingbé of Togo, Assimi Goita of Mali, Paul Kagame of Rwanda, Umaro Embalo of Guinea-Bissau, Mahamat Deby of Chad and Hakainde Hichilema of Zambia.

In all the meetings, the support for the candidature of Raila’s bid for the position of African Union Commission (AUC) chairperson featured prominently. The candidate himself was part of the discussions.

Twenty heads of state went to China for the Forum on China–Africa Cooperation (FOCAC). Out of the 8 East African Community States, only Uganda was not represented by its president.

Speaking in China while meeting African heads of state, the President hailed Pan-Africanism as an ideal platform to harness unity within the continent and the diaspora.

“Pan Africanism will enable countries and organisations with a common agenda to discuss matters of mutual interest including the African Union Agenda 2063 and the reforms of the United Nations,” the President shared with photos alongside several counterparts.

In his meeting with Paul Kagame, he lauded Rwanda as a strong ally and strategic partner for Kenya. “We share diplomatic, historical and cultural ties. Our two nations are also committed members of the East African Community, especially on regional integration, trade and people-to-people relations,” he noted.

Ruto also noted that Kenya and Chad are exploring areas of cooperation to enhance diplomatic relations in areas of mutual interest, including trade, regional security and climate action.

Speaking of Kenya’s ties with Guinea-Bissau, the President stated that the two countries are working to promote the African Continental Free Trade Area Agreement to enhance trade between the two countries for the benefit of their people.

Commenting on Kenya-Zambia ties, President Ruto shared the two countries’ history that dates back many decades.

“Our ties have brought immense benefits to our two nations. We will continue to enhance our collaboration in trade, agriculture and ICT as members of COMESA. In Beijing, China, held talks with President,” he noted.

All 8 members of the EAC Community have pledged support for Raila’s candidacy. So far, over 19 countries have confirmed to vote for Raila in February 2025 at AU’s headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

