Distress Call: Kenyan Woman Locked in a Toilet in Saudi Arabia

The State Department for Diaspora Affairs has responded to a distress call regarding a Kenyan woman who is reportedly locked up in a toilet in Saudi Arabia.

The response comes after a Kenyan on X by username @GenZi254 shared a picture of a woman identified as Vivian Wangamati, who was allegedly locked up by her employer

“Her Boss locked her in the toilet in Saudia. She’s asking the Diaspora Ministry and well-wishers to help her home,” read a statement from X user.

In response to the call, Diaspora PS Roseline Njogu stated that the government has taken up the matter and is exploring ways to resolve it.

“Thank you for reaching out. We have picked up the matter and escalated it to the concerned division at Diaspora Kenya,” she said.

Similarly, in July this year, another Kenyan woman, Elizabeth Nyambura, was reported stranded and facing mistreatment in Saudi Arabia.

In a video seen by The Kenya Times, Nyambura was shown lying on the floor, appearing to speak, although her voice was inaudible.

“She is in Saudi Arabia, locked in a room, mistreated, with no food; she has been beaten. They couldn’t take the phone from her, but she can’t talk,” an X user, Harry Kabuti, stated.

While responding to the video, the Diaspora Ministry announced it was investigating the case, in line with its mandate of protecting and engaging with Kenyans in Diaspora.

Death Reports in Gulf Countries

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi earlier July disclosed that 316 Kenyan citizens had lost their lives while working in Gulf countries since 2002.

According to official records, Saudi Arabia has the highest toll, with 166 Kenyan deaths. This is followed by Qatar with 58, the United Arab Emirates with 51, Iraq with 25, Bahrain with 10, and Kuwait with 6.

The CS further stated that there are currently 416,548 Kenyans in Gulf countries but cautioned that the number could be higher as some Kenyans do not register with their missions abroad.

According to the data, there are 310,266 Kenyans in Saudi Arabia, 66,025 in Qatar, 23,000 in the UAE, 8,000 in Bahrain, 5,392 in Oman, 3,515 in Kuwait, 200 in Iran and 150 in Iraq.

Mistreatment of Kenyan Workers Abroad

Many Kenyans seek employment abroad, driven by limited job opportunities and the potential for higher wages. Among these migrants, Kenyan domestic workers in the Middle East frequently report challenging and unsafe working conditions.

Although the International Labour Organization (ILO) has set standards to protect workers—such as freedom from forced labor, safe working environments, and protection against discrimination—these are often not upheld for Kenyan workers.

However, reports reveal that many endure excessive working hours, sometimes up to 60 hours per week, far exceeding the ILO’s recommended 48-hour limit.

Additionally, other common issues include harassment, sexual exploitation, physical violence, lack of adequate support in distress situations, and restricted communication with family and authorities.

By Maria Njoroge

