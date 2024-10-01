From Homeless to Entrepreneur: Diana Muturia’s Inspiring Journey

Meet Diana Muturia, the Kenyan Diaspora entrepreneur who is revolutionizing the cleaning services industry in America.

With her startup company Clyn, she is transforming the way people view and experience professional cleaning.

In a market saturated with traditional cleaning services, Diana saw an opportunity to create a unique and customer-centric experience.

Drawing on her background as a cleaner, she founded Clyn with a mission to provide efficient, reliable, and high-quality cleaning services that meet the needs of busy individuals and businesses.

Diana Muturia moved to the US to study engineering at 18 years old but lost her scholarships in the final year due to bias.

As a homeless dropout and far from home, she took up cleaning jobs, and connected with other cleaners facing similar challenges.

This experience of working as a cleaner inspired her to create Clyn and after four failed attempts using contractors, Diana taught herself to code during the pandemic and built the first working app.

Using innovative technology and a dedicated team of trained professionals, Clyn offers a range of flexible cleaning solutions tailored to each client’s specific requirements.

From residential cleaning to commercial janitorial services, Diana and her team go above and beyond to exceed customer expectations.

But Clyn is more than just a cleaning company. Diana understands the importance of sustainability in today’s world, which is why she has implemented eco-friendly practices throughout the business.

From using non-toxic cleaning products to minimizing water usage, Clyn is committed to reducing its environmental impact.

According to Diana, this year has been incredibly challenging for startups worldwide, and it has taken everything they have to keep pushing forward while constantly innovating.

“I won’t sugarcoat it—founders need to know they’re not alone in these struggles. Despite the obstacles, we’ve made significant progress. We’ve successfully integrated with some of the top Property Management Systems (PMS) in the country, including OwnerRez, Guesty, and Hostfully. We’ve also recently secured partnerships with Hostaway and Jurny” Says Diana.

She added that one of the key decisions this year was to pivot and focus on serving short-term and mid-term rental properties, recognizing that their platform can provide immense value to Airbnb hosts.

Their onboarding process is incredibly streamlined, taking just four minutes from start to finish, with cleaning bookings automatically scheduled in advance for all managed properties.

Clyn made major announcement recently about partnering with Clean Suite, a respected cleaning company with national reach, to support Airbnb hosts without the hassle of searching for cleaners.

For those Airbnb hosts who already have their own cleaners, Clyn will make it easy to onboard them with a quick 15-minute setup call, during which Diana’s team walks them through how the app works.

Diana Muturia is indeed a Trailblazer with determination and a vision to revolutionize the cleaning industry and inspire countless Diaspora Kenyans to chase their dreams too.

By Isaac Mbugua

About the Author

Isaac Mbugua is a Senior Journalist and Digital News Writer at Diaspora Messenger News Media

