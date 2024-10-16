Gov’t Leadership Selection: Elections are Not Popularity Contests

Selecting government leaders has very serious ramifications. When selecting government leaders to oversee the largest business in the US and the most powerful nation in the world, please keep in mind the following:

It is not a popularity contest!

It is not a beauty contest!

It is not like choosing a favorite movie star!

It is not like choosing a favorite ball team!

It is not about picking a celebrity!

It is not about a candidate’s eloquence in speech!

It is not about who will give you the most benefits!

It is not about your personal preferences!

It is not about your ancestral family loyalties!

What is a government election? The United States Constitution Article II, Section 1, Clause 8 gives the oath of office for the President of the United States as follows: “I do solemnly swear [or affirm] that I will faithfully execute the Office of President of the United States, and will to the best of my ability, preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States.”

This means it is imperative that you carefully and prayerfully select the candidates who will best preserve, protect and defend the US Constitution. Therefore, you should select the persons who have demonstrated the most appreciation, commitment, and regard for the Constitution. Who are the candidates that most closely adhere to the standards and values established by the Constitution?

In light of the magnitude of the office, you should select the persons who are most qualified to oversee our government at every level. These persons must understand economics and finances in order to make wise business decisions. It is also essential to pick the persons who have the most wisdom and experience to make responsible decisions regarding national and international calamities.

The ideal candidates should be persons of proven character and competence, who are willing to be public servants committed to preserving our country at the national, state and local level.

Clearly, the selection of a nation’s leaders is vitally important, and that is why the Lord God Almighty instructs us to pray diligently and take the election process very seriously. “Pray this way for kings and all who are in authority so that we can live peaceful and quiet lives marked by godliness and dignity” (1 Timothy 2:2NLT).

GOVERNMENT ELECTIONS SHOULD BE ABOUT POLICIES, NOT PEOPLE. Select the candidates who best support the policies that are in keeping with the Constitution and will preserve our great nation.

By Dr. Lewis Gregory/https://www.sourceministries.net/go/

