Kenya to host 11th Diaspora Homecoming Convention in December

Kenya is set to host the 11th edition of the Kenya Diaspora Homecoming Convention, a premier event that gathers Kenyans from across the globe to engage in dialogue and activities aimed at advancing Kenya’s development and prosperity.

This year’s theme, “Knowledge & Skills for Resilience and Growth,” highlights the need to adapt to technological advancements, enhance climate resilience, and promote economic transformation for sustainable development in the 5th Industrial Era.

The convention set to take place from December 9 to December 11, is expected to attract a wide range of participants, including government leaders, private sector representatives, civil society experts, business entrepreneurs, academics, and students, all with a shared focus on contributing to Kenya’s economy.

The event aligns with the government’s ambitious target of reaching Ksh. 1 trillion in diaspora remittances by 2027, as stated by Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi.

The Central Bank of Kenya reported record-breaking remittance inflows, totaling Ksh. 156 billion in the first quarter of 2024. These funds have become a vital support for household incomes and provide a significant boost to the national economy.

As the world transitions into the 5th Industrial Era, characterized by rapid technological innovation, developing nations like Kenya face a critical need to adapt and evolve to ensure resilience, sustainability, and economic growth.

The Kenyan diaspora, with its diverse knowledge, skills, and global networks, plays a key role in this transformation. This momentum is further supported by Kenya’s Ministry of Labour, which is working on a “National Strategy for Skills Development for Labour Migration.”

Kenya Diaspora Alliance’s Global Chairman, Dr. Shem Ochuodho, spoke on the intended outcomes of the convention, stating that one key objective is to harness the skills and expertise of the Kenyan diaspora to facilitate technology exchange, technical assistance, career growth, and economic resilience.

“The convention’s ultimate goal is to culminate into a comprehensive action plan that outlines clear strategies and initiatives for harnessing the potential of the Kenyan diaspora in driving resilience and growth in the 5th Industrial Era,” said Dr. Ochuodho.

