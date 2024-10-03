Kenyan Diaspora Unites to Support Atlanta Family in Health Crisis

The Kenyan community has rallied together in a remarkable show of solidarity to assist the Kiragu family, who are grappling with significant health challenges in Atlanta, Georgia.

Their situation has drawn widespread attention, leading to a fundraising initiative that has so far raised Sh 1.7 million (approximately $13,000).

The Kiragu family’s struggles began in 2018 when the father, fell critically ill and required intensive medical care. Shortly after, the mother suffered a stroke that severely impaired her vision, leaving Ben as the only healthy family member responsible for managing escalating medical bills, mortgage payments, and daily living expenses.

Compounding the family’s difficulties was the loss of Ben’s brother in 2012, which also affected their sister’s ability to work and contribute financially.

This series of misfortunes has placed an immense burden on the Kiragu family, prompting an outpouring of support from the Kenyan community both locally and internationally.

Prominent figures in the Kenyan diaspora, including Bishop Dawn, Apostle Zephania, and musician Jeremy Damaris, have taken the lead in raising awareness and mobilizing assistance.

Their efforts have resonated beyond Georgia, garnering contributions from Kenyans across the United States and Europe.

Despite the substantial funds raised, the Kiragu family still faces a daunting financial hurdle, needing an additional Sh 9.7 million ($75,000) to address ongoing medical costs and secure their future stability. The family’s plight has become a poignant topic on social media, generating emotional support and prayers from many.

For some, the Kiragu family’s struggles are viewed through a spiritual lens, seen as a test of faith and an opportunity for divine intervention.

In a related development, another Kenyan expatriate, Benson, has decided to return to his homeland after 13 years in the United States.

Although he achieved professional success, including military service, Benson expressed a sense of unfulfillment that motivated his choice to repatriate. His decision is rooted in a desire to reconnect with family and contribute positively to his home country.

By LC Faith

Read the Original article on https://thekenyandiaspora.com

